Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ryan Scott

Chef Ryan Scott is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two great garlic-loaded recipes (perfect for fending off vampires, FYI). He shows us how to make garlicky Caesar salad with Swiss chard and crunchy sourdough croutons and rigatoni with shrimp that's not only easy but also — you guessed it! — garlicky.

"You can't go wrong with a classic Caesar salad, and this one is unique and healthier, using dark leafy greens instead of romaine," says Scott.

"Making garlic oil as a base for this sauce takes it to a whole new level of depth of garlic flavor and the sweet shrimp are a perfect foil for the gentle spice of the peppers and garlic."

If you like those great garlic recipes, you should also try these: