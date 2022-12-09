IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Game-day snacks: Pork belly bites and smoky deviled eggs

Once you try smoked deviled eggs, you'll never make them the same way again.
By Erica Blaire Roby

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Chargers. To celebrate the matchup, pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby is stopping by for our TODAY Food Loves Football series to turn up the heat on great game-day dishes inspired by each team. She shows us how to make smoky deviled eggs and sweet, salty pork belly bites.

Smoky Deviled Eggs with Bacon, Chorizo and Pico de Gallo
This recipe looks unassuming but is packed full of flavor. It is great for parties — once your guests have had smoked eggs, they will never want to go back to regular deviled eggs.

Pig Candy
This recipe is a fan-favorite because it can be used as an appetizer while waiting for longer dishes to cook. The rich saltiness of the pork belly is perfectly complemented by the sweetness of the caramelized brown sugar.

If you like those tasty tailgating recipes, you should also try these:

Carolina Gold Pork Brioche Sliders
Steak Sushi
