Upgrade game day grub with truffle popcorn and spicy crab dip

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are facing off in this weekend's Sunday Night Football game. To celebrate the two California teams, chef Alex Guarnaschelli is cooking up two tasty tailgating recipes from her new cookbook "Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook: A Cookbook" for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. She shows us how to make cheesy truffled popcorn and a spicy crab dip.

(TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.)

I love taking a familiar, simple snack and revamping it. Adding the nutty and saltiness of the Parmesan cheese and the earthiness of a touch of truffle oil creates this addicting umami flavor. Yum!

I really like to maximize an expensive ingredient like crab and dip a smart and tasty way to do just that. Buy really great quality crab meat so it is front and center in the dish.

