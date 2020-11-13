15 bestselling products to help you relax this weekend

Heat up game day with fiery Buffalo wings and horseradish steak sliders

Pitmaster Rodney Scott adds his signature smoky, spicy and savory flavors to classic football foods.

Sunday Night Football food: Beef sliders, smoked and fried chicken wings

Nov. 13, 202004:36
/ Source: TODAY
By Rodney Scott

The season is just about half over and the excitement for every Sunday Night Football game grows bigger every week. This weekend, the Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the New England Patriots. To heat up game day, pitmaster Rodney Scott is cooking up some football-friendly recipes for TODAY Food Loves Football. He shows us how to make crispy smoked chicken wings and saucy pit beef sliders.

Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings
Courtesy Rodney Scott
Smoky and crisp chicken wings — what's not to love? Smoking the wings first instills that natural wood coal flavor. Frying them afterwards ensures they turn out piping hot with perfectly crispy skin.

To me, nothing says game day like a delicious steak sandwich. When I discovered Baltimore's version of pit-cooked beef, I was hooked. This is my take on the classic Charm City staple.

If you like those great game-day recipes, you should also try these:

Bobby Flay's Chipotle-Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
Bobby Flay
Smoked Sausage and Pimento Cheese Cracklings
Courtesy Angie Mosier
Rodney Scott