Heat up game day with fiery Buffalo wings and horseradish steak sliders

The season is just about half over and the excitement for every Sunday Night Football game grows bigger every week. This weekend, the Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the New England Patriots. To heat up game day, pitmaster Rodney Scott is cooking up some football-friendly recipes for TODAY Food Loves Football. He shows us how to make crispy smoked chicken wings and saucy pit beef sliders.

Smoky and crisp chicken wings — what's not to love? Smoking the wings first instills that natural wood coal flavor. Frying them afterwards ensures they turn out piping hot with perfectly crispy skin.

To me, nothing says game day like a delicious steak sandwich. When I discovered Baltimore's version of pit-cooked beef, I was hooked. This is my take on the classic Charm City staple.

