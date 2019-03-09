Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 9, 2019, 5:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gail Simmons

Gail Simmons is demoing this dish, one of her ultimate comfort foods, with Al Roker at the Charleston Wine + Food Culinary Village.

Every summer, my family spends a week or two in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where we always tour the local lobster and fried clam shacks to eat some of the best clam bellies, lobster rolls and "chowda" imaginable.

For years, one of our favorite spots, the Lobster Pool, served a crazy good delicious dish called Lazy Lobster Pie. It's a mix of chopped fresh lobster meat smothered in melted butter, topped with crushed Ritz crackers, baked into a casserole, then broiled to golden brown perfection. This is my recreation with fresh herbs, a little lemon and a sprinkling of toasty panko breadcrumbs.

Technique tip: Shrimp cook very quickly. Remove the shellfish from boiling water and shock in ice water immediately to avoid overcooking.

Swap option: You can also make this recipe with lobster.