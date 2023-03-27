Gail Simmons celebrates Easter with grilled lamb and maple popovers

Food writer, cookbook author and television personality Gail Simmons is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a fresh, flavorful and fun meal to celebrate Easter. She shows us how to make grilled leg of lamb with spicy mint dressing and maple-scented popovers.

The brightness from the lemon and slight spice from the chili go so well with the rich, earthy lamb. It's zesty and so easy to cook for the perfect variation on a typical British Sunday Roast (also great for Easter dinner!).

Fresh and piping hot out of the oven, Yorkshire pudding (popovers) is a total crowd pleaser. Easy to make and so satisfying to eat. They also look really impressive when you take them out of the oven.

