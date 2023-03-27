IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gail Simmons celebrates Easter with grilled lamb and maple popovers

Make Easter dinner extra special with marinated leg of lamb and fluffy popovers.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gail Simmons

Food writer, cookbook author and television personality Gail Simmons is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a fresh, flavorful and fun meal to celebrate Easter. She shows us how to make grilled leg of lamb with spicy mint dressing and maple-scented popovers.

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Spicy Mint Dressing

Get The Recipe

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Spicy Mint Dressing

Gail Simmons

The brightness from the lemon and slight spice from the chili go so well with the rich, earthy lamb. It's zesty and so easy to cook for the perfect variation on a typical British Sunday Roast (also great for Easter dinner!).

Maple Popovers

Get The Recipe

Maple Popovers

Gail Simmons

Fresh and piping hot out of the oven, Yorkshire pudding (popovers) is a total crowd pleaser. Easy to make and so satisfying to eat. They also look really impressive when you take them out of the oven.

If you like those elegant Easter recipes, you should also try these:

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata
Katie Stilo

Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata

Lidia Bastianich
Herby Honey-Baked Ham with Citrus
TODAY/Carrie Parente

Get The Recipe

Herby Honey-Baked Ham with Citrus

Carrie Parente
Gail Simmons