Gaby Dalkin fires up the grill for an over-the-top Memorial Day feast

Memorial Day Weekend is just days away and there's only one thing on our minds: Grilling! Food blogger, cookbook author and cookout connoisseur Gaby Dalkin is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her greatest grilled recipes from her new cookbook, "What's Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things." She shows us how to make grilled chicken wings with spicy chile vinaigrette, pasta salad with charred sweet corn, smoky grilled Caesar salad and smashed cheeseburgers with butter, homemade pickles and special sauce.

I feel the same way about wings that I do about ribs: You can never have enough. It's not a party unless everyone's face is covered in sauce, and you have to polish off every last bit of meat or I might reconsider our friendship. When it comes to my favorite ways to cook them, the grill is at the top of my list. No more messing around with oil splatters for perfectly crispy, flavorful wings. Add this all-purpose spicy Calabrian vinaigrette for dunking, and you have yourself a cookout.

When corn is in season, you better believe it is going to show up in pretty much everything I'm cooking because there's nothing better than all that peak-sun sweetness. And if we're talking summer veg it only makes sense to talk grilling, too. Tossing corn onto the grill caramelizes its natural sugars and lends a smoky-sweet burst of flavor to this loaded pasta salad.

If you love a creamy Caesar, then upping the ante with grilled lettuce is a great idea — that subtle char is a total game changer! It adds a smoky flavor to this classic salad.

This is basically your classic backyard cookout burger. Except instead of an overcooked, dried-out patty, we're going for full-on juice factor. Am I grating a stick of butter into ground beef to make the patties? You bet I am. And I've never been less sorry in my life. They're salty and fatty and I love them with my whole heart. Be prepared — this is over-the-top decadence.

