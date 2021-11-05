Get ready for game day with fish tacos, sweet potato chips, cheesy dip and more

We're just about halfway through football season and things are really starting to sizzle on the field — and in the kitchen! Lifestyle expert and food blogger Gaby Dalkin is joining this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series to cook up fresh and exciting recipes for the Tennessee Titans vs. L.A. Rams game. She shows us how to make cheesy corn and poblano dip, crispy barbecue sweet potato chips, sweet tea-brined chicken and fish tacos with smashed avocado.

What's not to love about barbecue-flavored sweet potato chips? I could put this entire recipe down by myself — I am that obsessed. These are the perfect snack for game day, or the perfect thing to serve alongside a bunch of sandwiches or sliders.

This was one of my favorite recipes I developed while I was pregnant. It takes almost no time to make, it's insanely delicious, and it's one of those recipes you can make every week and never get bored. Grab some of your favorite store-bought salsa to switch up the flavors if you want to add some extra spice.

I live for a cheese dip. This one is super forgiving and won't congeal, which makes it perfect for game-day viewing parties. It's also easy to prep ahead and bake right before serving so you don't have to spend too much time in the kitchen during the actual game.

Sweet tea is an incredible base for a chicken marinade. It gives the chicken the most subtle sweetness but still keeps all the other flavors front and center.

