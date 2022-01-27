IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

Roasted cauliflower, black bean chili and quinoa salad pack big flavor and won't break your calorie budget.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gaby Dalkin

Chef, cookbook author and lifestyle expert Gaby Dalkin is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick, easy and healthy recipes. She shows us how to make vegetarian black bean and sweet potato chili, quinoa salad with barbecue chicken and roasted cauliflower with lemony tahini sauce.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
This is my favorite vegetarian dinner. It's so easy, everyone loves it (including meat eaters), and it makes for excellent leftovers.

Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad
Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad

This is my go-to lunch these days. I always meal prep on Sundays so having some pulled chicken and cooked quinoa on hand makes lunch very easy. Just add some cheese, avocados and maybe an extra squeeze of barbecue sauce and you're in business!

Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Tahini
Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Tahini

Roasting is my favorite way to make vegetables! A few things to keep in mind when you're roasting vegetables:

1. You need ample room on the baking sheet.

2. Don't skimp on the olive oil.

3. Roast until caramelized on the edges!

Gaby Dalkin