Chef Darnell Ferguson steered his life from curb to kitchen to fulfill his dreams of becoming a culinary success. The formerly incarcerated cook's tale of redemption has resulted in him founding, owning and operating his own chain of restaurants, Super Chef's Breakfast and More. He is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite breakfast recipes. He shows us how to make loaded pancakes with candied bacon and triple-strawberry waffles.

I love this recipe because it takes one of my childhood fast food favorites and gives it a grown-up twist. The spicy chorizo and eggs make this dish a little savory while the griddle cakes and candied bacon give this dish a sweet finish.

This recipe is special because it wakes up a rather boring breakfast item with an abundance of creativity, flavor and style. The strawberry compote and icing add a pop of color and adds fresh, sweet and fruity flavor to the dish.

If you like those fun breakfast recipes, you should also try these: