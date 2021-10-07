Fuller Goldsmith, former 'Chopped Junior' winner, dies at 17

Fuller Goldsmith, a young chef who competed on Bravo's "Top Chef Junior" and Food Network's "Chopped Junior," has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 17.

The news was first confirmed by "Top Chef Junior" production company Magical Elves on its Instagram on Wednesday.

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," Magical Elves wrote on Instagram. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

Goldsmith was diagnosed with acute lymphoplastic leukemia at the age of 3. He grew up in Alabama and was a four-time cancer survivor.

At the age of 14, Goldsmith appeared as a contestant on "Chopped Junior," eventually going on to win first place in the competition. Goldsmith donated his $10,000 in winnings to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

In February, Goldsmith shared on his Instagram that his leukemia had returned.

"I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it's gone once and for all," Goldsmith wrote. "Round 5- I'm ready to fight!"

"We all loved Fuller so much!" "Top Chef Junior" host Vanessa Lachey wrote in a comment on Magic Elves' post. "We will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"