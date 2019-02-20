Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 2:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alex Guarnaschelli

Iron chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli is in the TODAY kitchen using frozen ingredients to make fresh, easy and delicious dishes. She shows us how to make shrimp tacos with avocado and sweet blueberry cobbler.

While I always consider flavor the most important thing, texture in a good taco can be almost as critical. Avocado is almost always a must and I love shrimp as a companion. It's simply a matter of finding the balance of ingredients you like best.

This is a simple cobbler and can be done with any mix of great fresh or frozen berries. Sprinkle with sugar once baked to give additional texture and sweetness on the outside.

