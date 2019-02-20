Get the latest from TODAY

By Alex Guarnaschelli

Iron chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli is in the TODAY kitchen using frozen ingredients to make fresh, easy and delicious dishes. She shows us how to make shrimp tacos with avocado and sweet blueberry cobbler.

Shrimp, Tomato, Corn and Avocado Tacos
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Shrimp, Tomato, Corn and Avocado Tacos

Alex Guarnaschelli

While I always consider flavor the most important thing, texture in a good taco can be almost as critical. Avocado is almost always a must and I love shrimp as a companion. It's simply a matter of finding the balance of ingredients you like best.

Alex Guarnaschelli's Blueberry Cobbler
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Alex Guarnaschelli's Blueberry Cobbler

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is a simple cobbler and can be done with any mix of great fresh or frozen berries. Sprinkle with sugar once baked to give additional texture and sweetness on the outside.

