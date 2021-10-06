A Frosty for breakfast? Wendy's frozen treat is becoming a cereal

Some people like to start their day with something savory — perhaps bacon and eggs or a bowl of cheesy grits. But then there are those who really appreciate something sugary in the morning, like pancakes or pastries. For those of us with a sweet tooth, a favorite fast food frozen treat will soon make an appearance in the cereal aisle.

Wendy’s has teamed up with Kellogg’s to reimagine the legendary Frosty as a breakfast cereal. The new, limited-edition Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal promises to have the flavors of the Frosty, but in chocolate cereal bites.

The cereal will be made up of chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces mixed with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites, and according to a media release, each “spoonful evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy’s Frosty.” That’s a pretty big promise that we look forward to experiencing for ourselves.

To sweeten the pot (er, bowl), each box of the cereal will also include a Wendy’s app offer for a free small Frosty or small Frosty-ccino with any Wendy’s purchase.

Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide in December 2021 and have a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8.3 oz box or $5.69 for a 13.2 oz box.

Wendy’s has been going in some exciting new directions of late, from rolling out a breakfast menu in 2019 (which they celebrated by offering free breakfast sandwiches for a week!), to opening up a standalone restaurant inside an Ohio Walmart with special menu options, like a strawberry Frosty.

