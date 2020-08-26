Frito-Lay is recalling select bags of Lay's barbecue chips over allergy concerns

Snack giant Frito-Lay is recalling select bags of Lay's barbecue potato chips out of concern that they may contain milk products that were not declared on the packaging.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags," Frito-Lay said in a bulletin announcing the voluntary recall.

The recall covers select bags of 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay’s barbecue chips. Some of the smaller bags affected by the recall could also be included in Frito-Lay variety packs, which offer single-sized portions of some of the company's top chip flavors.

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling some of its Lay's barbecue chips that may contain undeclared milk products. Lay's

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk," Frito-Lay said in the bulletin.

The potentially affected products were sold in 11 states, including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Customers may have purchased the chips at grocery stores, received them through food service distribution, such as a sack lunch at work, ordered them online, or bought them from a vending machine, according to the bulletin.

While no allergic reactions have been reported as a result of the matter, Frito-Lay said it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution and has also informed the Food and Drug Administration. No other Frito-Lay products are part of the recall.

Customers who purchased the Lay's barbecue chips and are concerned about the possibility of undeclared milk should check the bulletin to see if their bag contains one of the UPC codes flagged by the company. The chips can be returned at retailers for a refund or customers can contact Frito-Lay's consumer relations line at 1-800-352-4477.

Frito Lay, a $17 billion snack behemoth, is owned by beverage company PepsiCo.