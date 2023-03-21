IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Anthony Scotto shares 2 northern Italian cheesy recipes

Transform grated cheese into a crispy, crunchy frico for any occasion.

Anthony Scotto shares recipe for melted cheese called frico

By Anthony Scotto

Chef Anthony Scotto of Luogo restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite cheesy frico recipes. He shows us how to make a potato and prosciutto frico with Montasio cheese and crispy parmesan frico bowls.

Friulian Frico
This is a great lunch or brunch item. For lunch you can add an arugula salad with tomatoes and lemon dressing. For Brunch you can add any type of egg to compliment the frico.

Reggiano Frico
This dish is so versatile! You can use this frico bowl to serve salads, in place of tortillas on taco night, as an edible cup for a crab cocktail or just eat it by itself.

