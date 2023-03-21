Anthony Scotto shares 2 northern Italian cheesy recipes

Chef Anthony Scotto of Luogo restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite cheesy frico recipes. He shows us how to make a potato and prosciutto frico with Montasio cheese and crispy parmesan frico bowls.

This is a great lunch or brunch item. For lunch you can add an arugula salad with tomatoes and lemon dressing. For Brunch you can add any type of egg to compliment the frico.

This dish is so versatile! You can use this frico bowl to serve salads, in place of tortillas on taco night, as an edible cup for a crab cocktail or just eat it by itself.

If you like those tasty Italian recipes, you should also try these: