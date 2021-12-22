Fresh Express recalls 225 types of salads sold across US

Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of branded and private-label salad products because of possible contamination with listeria, a disease-causing bacteria.

The recall of the products — which were packaged in Streamwood, Illinois — was triggered when the Michigan Department of Agriculture found listeria in a random sample test.

The recalled items were distributed throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and parts of Canada. Impacted states include Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. The salads were also distributed in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

There are 225 types of salad included in the recall, which can be seen here. It includes all use-by dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. The product codes are on the front of the packages below the use-by date.

The FDA said Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Illinois facility after the positive test.

The company has since initiated a complete sanitation review and has been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves, the FDA reported.

Listeria can be serious and sometimes fatal infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s estimated that listeria is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the United States and accounts for more than 250 deaths a year, the CDC reports. An infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may experience symptoms like severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and high fevers. About 1,600 people are diagnosed with listeria each year.

The FDA said in a release that customers who purchased the contaminated salads can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The FDA said refunds are also available where the salads were originally purchased.

