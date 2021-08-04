Love mustard? Then you need to try French's new hot dog buns

French's is celebrating National Mustard Day this August with yet another mustard-flavored food that we never would've dreamed up on our own.

The brand has teamed up with New England-based Piantedosi Baking Company to create hot dog buns that have French's Classic Yellow mustard baked right into the dough — and they're anything but mellow yellow.

“Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We’re thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created!” Carmine Piantedosi, the baking company's operations manager, said in a press release.

Intrigued by this creative culinary innovation? You'll have to act fast if you want to score one of these limited-edition bright-yellow buns. Starting Aug. 7, mustard lovers can find them at iconic baseball stadiums and landmarks in several cities, including Boston, New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles — while supplies last.

We got a sneak peek at the limited-edition launch and it didn't disappoint.

Mustard buns hit a home run in our book

TODAY Food got the chance to test the limited-edition bright yellow buns before they go on sale in select cities, as we were pretty curious to see what they would taste like. Mustard is one of our go-to condiments, but we were admittedly nervous that these buns would be a touch too tangy.

Luckily, French's took a more light-handed approach while flavoring their mustard buns, and they have more of a subtle hint of mustard when you bite into them. Rather than being overpowering, the soft, moist buns add an extra dose of flavor and the taste is light enough that you can still pack on other condiments like ketchup, relish and, yes, even more mustard.

French's mustard buns will only be around for a limited time.

When can you score your own mustard bun?

In honor of National Mustard Day, the following venues across the country are offering free pop-ups starting at 12 p.m. local time on Aug. 7 so you can sample some mustard buns for yourself: The Hot Dog King (Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC), The Lodge (in front of the tavern in Chicago) and Pier Burger (Santa Monica Pier).

If you purchase a hot dog at a stadium concession stand in one of the following locations on Aug. 7, you'll also get the chance to tickle your taste buds with the mustard buns: Yankee Stadium (Section 110 Concession during Yankees 1:05 p.m. home game) and Camden Yards (O What-a-Dog Concession on lower level during Orioles 7:05 p.m. home game). The Best Sausage Company, a cart outside of Boston's Fenway Park, is also offering a free pop-up at 12 p.m. local time on Aug. 14.

These buns are a dream come true for mustard lovers.

This is the third year in a row that French's has celebrated National Mustard Day with a tasty new treat. In 2019, the brand teamed up with Los Angeles-based Coolhaus Ice Cream to release mustard-flavored ice cream. The following year, the brand partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to brew up a wheat beer with mustard in it.

What will be next? Mustard-flavored candy? Soda? We're ready to try anything.