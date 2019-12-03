As if the holidays aren't stressful enough, the country could be headed toward a french fry shortage.

Cold, wet weather in the United States and Canada has damaged potato crops and led potato processors to rush to keep up with the french fry demand in North America, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The damage to the crops has also meant smaller potatoes. French fry processors typically use longer spuds, according to Bloomberg.

The result could be higher prices for fries, or restaurants serving smaller portions.

The domestic potato output is projected to be the lowest since 2010, including a 5.5% decrease in Idaho, the nation's top potato producer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Canada has also felt the sting of bad weather, as the United Potato Growers of Canada estimates that 18% of Manitoba's planted area was not harvested, Bloomberg reported.

Should there be an actual shortage, TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer has you covered with three healthier french fry alternatives using carrots, eggplant and jicama.