There’s so much to appreciate about bacon. Whether you prefer your bacon hot and crispy or candied, it’s delicious and so versatile — enjoy bacon and eggs for breakfast, BLTs for lunch and perhaps a bacon cheeseburger for dinner.

When a food is so beloved, it’s only fair that it's honored. On December 30, chains nationwide will celebrate National Bacon Day with all sorts of delicious deals and freebies.

Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich Shop

This National Bacon Day, Fat Sal’s is offering free bacon on any sandwich or your choice. Whether it be the classic Fat Sal with ribeye steak or the Fat Bodega with Harlem chopped cheese (ground beef, sautéed onions, and American cheese), the free bacon will be a sizzling addition.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Bacon and cheese is always a match made in heaven. I Heart Mac & Cheese will be offering 20% off its signature BLT Grilled Cheese Sandwich at all of its locations nationwide for National Bacon Day.

Jimmy Dean

Rather fry some bacon up at home on your own? Beginning December 26, retweet Jimmy Dean’s Free Bacon Alert post on Twitter at @jimmydean, with the #JimmyDeanHasBacon tag and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win a free pack. This promotion ends on December 30.

Rastelli’s

This online butcher is offering 20% off its Hardwood Smoked Bacon on National Bacon Day with the code “BACONDAY20" at checkout. This deal is good for one day only.

Wendy’s

Score a free Baconator Fries purchase via mobile app offer from December 20 through January 2. The You can redeem the offer once per week, which means multiple free orders of Baconator Fries! Lunch doesn't get much better than that.

