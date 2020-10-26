Free doughnuts and 8 other frighteningly good deals for Halloween

Whether you've resigned to ring in Halloween with a scary movie night or have a big costume bash on Zoom, restaurants and brands want to ditch the tricks and bring on the treats.

From demonizing doughnuts to creepy condiments, there are plenty of ways to enjoy free or discounted food and goods on Saturday, Oct. 31. So put on your costume (or maybe your favorite pajamas) and get ready for some scary good deals.

1. Fogo de Chão

This Brazilian steakhouse chain is making it easy to fill up on ready-to-grill or ready-to-eat meats, desserts and South American wine with free delivery all day Saturday. Just place the order online at FogoDeChao.com — no code necessary.

2. GoPuff

Forget the candy this year and don't feel like running to the store? GoPuff grocery delivery service will deliver your favorite candy (and alcohol in select states) with contactless delivery for a $1.95 flat fee. During the Halloween season, you can order two giant bags of candy (200 pieces) for $30. Folks can also get $5 off their first two orders on the app with the code krtate1.

3. Heinz

Is it blood or is it ketchup? It's both! Condiment cravers can enter to win a free bottle of Heinz' creepiest creation yet (or at least a close second to its limited-edition ketchup caviar). Now through Saturday, fans can create a Halloween-themed video on TikTok that features a bottle of the good stuff — yes, we mean ketchup. Use the hashtags #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes and fill out the online form to be entered to win one of 570 Tomato Blood ketchup bottles.

4. Ike's

Ike's Love and Sandwiches will offer free delivery for all its customers on Halloween weekend. Just order your favorite from the shop's 800 sandwich selections through the Ike's app. For anyone who pops into the store to pick up their meal on Saturday (Halloween), candy will be on the house — no costume required.

5. I love Ice Cream Cakes

This ice cream cake brand sells Carvel, Oreo and Reese's ice cream cakes for every occasion with different holiday themes. Ahead of or on All Hallow's Eve, use this coupon from their website at your local grocery store to get $3 off any cake 46 ounces or larger. Cakes will be in the freezer aisle or in the market's bakery.

6. Krispy Kreme

Put on your costume and head to a Krispy Kreme shop to receive a free doughnut (while supplies last). They will also honor their traditional Sweet-or-Treat dozen deal on Halloween. When you buy one dozen doughnuts, you can get a second for just $1.

7. The Cheesecake Factory

There won't be any tricks at the chain with the famously large menu. But there will be free treats! Monday through Friday, guests can get one complimentary slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their order of $30 or more placed through DoorDash or thecheesecakefactory.com. When ordering, add the slice of choice and use the code TREAT.

8. Smashburger

Kids 12 and younger who wear a costume to any nationwide Smashburger can get a full-sized vanilla milkshake for no charge with any purchase.

9. Whole Foods

The nationwide grocer, which Amazon bought in 2017, is offering all Prime members 50% off frozen pizzas for easy eats in in the spooky days ahead. From now through Nov. 3, Whole Foods Market, Daiya, Americana Flatbread and other brands will be half-priced. The store also offered scary movie pairings with each pizza (like Margherita Pizza and "Hocus and Pocus").