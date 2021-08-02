Indulge like an Olympian: Dawn Burrell makes coconut-raspberry sorbet and granola

Yes, even athletes eat sweets. Former Olympian-turned-chef Dawn Burrell is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to treats that are made with healthy ingredients. She shows us how to make creamy raspberry and coconut sorbet and crunchy, chocolaty granola.

I am a sucker for a frozen dessert. This is a delicious treat that is so versatile and so easy to make. The sorbet provides a natural source of sugar alongside healthy fats for the body via the coconut milk. The coconut milk provides a creamy texture without the use of dairy. You can also use this as a base for smoothies, too!

This recipe is my go-to for a nutritious breakfast or snack on the go. It's a great mix of protein, slow-burning carbs and good fats that keeps giving energy. I love serving this granola for breakfast in a parfait with vanilla yogurt and berries. Breakfast of champions!

