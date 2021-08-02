IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

Indulge like an Olympian: Dawn Burrell makes coconut-raspberry sorbet and granola

This is a delicious treat that is so versatile and so easy to make.

These meals will make you a cheat day champ

Aug. 2, 202104:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Dawn Burrell

Yes, even athletes eat sweets. Former Olympian-turned-chef Dawn Burrell is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to treats that are made with healthy ingredients. She shows us how to make creamy raspberry and coconut sorbet and crunchy, chocolaty granola.

Coconut and Raspberry Sorbet
Get The Recipe

Coconut and Raspberry Sorbet

Dawn Burrell

I am a sucker for a frozen dessert. This is a delicious treat that is so versatile and so easy to make. The sorbet provides a natural source of sugar alongside healthy fats for the body via the coconut milk. The coconut milk provides a creamy texture without the use of dairy. You can also use this as a base for smoothies, too!

Chocolate Seeded Granola
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Seeded Granola

Dawn Burrell

This recipe is my go-to for a nutritious breakfast or snack on the go. It's a great mix of protein, slow-burning carbs and good fats that keeps giving energy. I love serving this granola for breakfast in a parfait with vanilla yogurt and berries. Breakfast of champions!

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Energizing Trail Mix
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Energizing Trail Mix

Joy Bauer
Berry-Chia Overnight Oats
Natalia Mir / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Berry-Chia Overnight Oats

Cameron Rogers
Dawn Burrell