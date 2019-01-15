Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wasn't afraid to get a little messy on Tuesday during a visit to a community garden where she helped make pizza with children in the garden’s attached kitchen.

The former Kate Middleton chatted with the young kids about their favorite pizza toppings as everyone rolled out dough and slathered tomato sauce on top.

The Duchess of Cambridge rolls out pizza dough during a visit to the Islington community garden in north London. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP - Getty Images

But during the pizza-making session, one girl stumped the duchess with a question about Queen Elizabeth's food preferences.

“Does the queen ever have pizza?” the child asked.

“You know, that is such a good question. I don’t know. I don’t know,” the duchess told her. “Maybe next time I see her, should I ask?”

The eating habits of Queen Elizabeth have always been fodder for avid royal watchers. For the most part, she’s been known to stick to the same type of food for her daily meals. She’s definitely “not a foodie,” former royal chef Darren McGrady once revealed in an interview.

He also said the queen generally avoids starches — so it may be safe to assume that she doesn't often enjoy pizza. She doesn't eat garlic, another staple of Italian cuisine, either.

But those preferences don't seem to have been passed down to the youngest generation of royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge's older two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (The youngest royal, Prince Louis, has barely started eating solids!)

Asked by one of her pizza-making buddies if he could meet her children, the duchess acknowledged her kids would have enjoyed coming with her that day.

“They would love to do this with you,” she said. “They’ll be very sad that I’ve been out making pizza with all of you.”

But there was a very good reason why they couldn’t be making pizza on Tuesday, she informed them.

“They’re in school,” she said, adding where George goes to learn each day and what his instructors have been teaching him lately.

“He’s learning about space,” she said.