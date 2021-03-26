Forget takeout. Joy Bauer shares 2 better-for-you pizza recipes

If you're looking for a reason to host a pizza party, here are two! These delicious personal pies are packed with protein, fiber and addictive, cheesy goodness. One is a classic cheese version, the other is a saucy, BBQ chicken spin. Nothing beats a homemade pie … and these are sure to steal a pizza your heart.

Courtesy Joy Bauer

I love BBQ chicken and I love pizza, so combining the two was a total no-brainer. It's smoky, meaty, saucy and SO darn delish. I also add thinly sliced red onion (which boasts quercetin, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects) for an extra layer of flavor and nutrition. And if you're a heat lover, add a drizzle of hot sauce before digging in.

Craving a classic slice? Instead of dialing up delivery, here's a tasty — and incredibly simple — homemade version. This pie is laid-back and cheesy-going‚ and it's the perfect base for any and all toppings of your choosing. When I make mine, I add whatever veggies are in season, on sale or have been lingering in my fridge. However, if your preference is minimalist chic, top yours with an herby kiss of fresh, vibrant basil. Talk about pizza with pizzazz!

