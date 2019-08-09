Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

So it turns out there is treasure at the end of the rainbow. And it's a pot full of giant, fluffy rainbow marshmallows.

Step aside, rainbow unicorn cereal and pastel-colored Frappuccinos. In a collaboration of genius proportions, General Mills, the company that owns Lucky Charms cereal, and Kraft Heinz, the owner of Jet-Puffed, have created one seriously magical treat: a bag full of extra large Lucky Charms marshmallows.

On Lucky Charms' Instagram, lots of followers asked when and where they'd be able to buy the fresh product.

"WHY CANT I FIND IT ANYWHERE," one follower asked frantically, "please! If anyone knows where to get them! TELL ME!"

A Heinz Kraft spokesperson told TODAY Food that the marshmallows have already begun rolling out to major grocery stores and will be available permanently nationwide by September — unlike the short-term giveaway the brand launched for its last marshmallow-only cereal boxes.

Luckily (pun intended), sweet-toothed shoppers won't have to fork over their pot of gold for this decadent dessert. The 7-ounce bags have a suggested retail price of $1.50. Each 15-piece serving has 100 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat and 17 grams of sugar.

According to the spokesperson, the marshmallows are vanilla-flavored and have the same iconic shapes: green shamrocks, pink hearts, yellow stars and blue moons. They're described by the company as "larger" and "puffier," but as to whether they have a similar texture, fans will just have to wait and see.

Regardless of how soft or crunchy they may be, folks are pretty excited.

Although a few people questioned, are they really magically delicious?

And some enthusiasts just can't wait to get 'em on the campfire.

Did someone say, "unicorn s'mores?"

