As if whipped cream isn’t delicious enough.

Jenna Bush Hager and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna guest co-host Willie Geist tried Cardi B’s new line of vodka-infused whipped cream, called Whipshots, on the show Tuesday.

The verdict? Let's just say it left quite an impression.

Willie tried the vanilla flavor, while Jenna had caramel. They each took a spoonful before Willie dove in and sprayed it from the can directly into his mouth.

“Are you going to be able to do the next interview? This is strong,” Jenna said.

“It is, but it’s kind of tasty. It’s got a kick,” he replied.

“I like the idea of it for a hot cocoa,” Jenna said.

Willie made multiple references to the fact he didn’t remember that he was drinking alcohol, which explains why he may have helped himself to a decent-sized sample.

“It is good,” he said. “I just forgot that it had booze in it.”

“That’s the whole point,” Jenna joked.

Willie echoed Jenna’s idea that it may be a good addition to some warm drinks.

“It has a good flavor, though, wouldn’t you say?” Willie asked. “I think you have the right idea. Don’t do what I did. Just put it on top of cocoa or coffee or something.”

“You don’t need to spray it into your mouth. You just took a vodka shot,” she said.