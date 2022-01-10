Buckingham Palace announces pudding competition as part of queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is "pudding" the finishing touches on her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate the queen being the first British monarch to be honored with a platinum jubilee — marking her 70th year on the throne — people are being invited to compete in the Platinum Pudding Competition. Residents of the United Kingdom over the age of 8 can take part.

Submissions are being accepted beginning Monday until Feb. 4. Five finalists will be chosen the week of March 14 and judged by a panel that includes former "The Great British Baking Show" star Mary Berry, "Masterchef's" Monica Galetti and current Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

"A good pudding should be joyful and celebratory, and make people smile." British department store Fortnum & Mason, which is organizing the competition, says about entries.

The store also reminds people their puddings should be "genuine, accurate and original" and "is hand-made (electric whisks and other commonplace gadgets are fine!) by you as an original creation."

The winner's recipe will be served during the jubilee's celebrations and will become available to the public if you'd like to try your hand at whipping it up.

Pudding has a special place in the hearts and, presumably, stomachs of the royal family, as it is served during important dinners, as well as Christmas.

Staffers at Buckingham Palace also reportedly get a sweet pudding from the queen each year at Christmas. In 2017, it was reported she ordered about 1,500 puddings that was divided among the roughly 500 workers.