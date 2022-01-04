IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What happened to infamous ‘This Is Us’ slow cooker? Milo Ventimiglia weighs in

Fans were ready to throw out their slow cookers back in 2018 after learning one played a role in the death of Jack Pearson.

‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

Jan. 4, 202208:33
By Scott Stump

It's the simple cooking device that lives in infamy among "This Is Us" fans.

So what ever happened to the slow cooker that played a role in the the devastating death of Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack Pearson?

As the cast gathered on the 3rd hour of TODAY in anticipation of the premiere of the NBC hit show's sixth and final season on Tuesday night, they remembered back to the item that had distraught fans ready to throw out their own slow cookers in 2018.

Did Ventimiglia claim it for himself?

"No, I did not," he said with a smile.


The old slow cooker, which had a faulty switch that caused a deadly blaze resulting in the death of Pearson's character on the show, has stayed in house.

"I think it's in (show creator) Dan Fogelman's office as I understand it," Ventimiglia said. "That's a prize possession. That slow cooker remains within the family."

Fans were so upset in 2018 that they were threatening to toss out their own crock pots in protest to the point that Fogelman had to remind them it's a fictional show.

"Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs" he tweeted.

While no specific brand of slow cooker was named on the show, it got to the point where the parent company of the Crock-Pot brand issued a statement saying it had never received any complaints about its products starting a fire like the show depicted. The brand also started a Twitter account just to respond to upset fans.

It was similar to Peloton quickly filming a jokey ad with actor Christopher Noth last month after his character Mr. Big died of a heart attack following a Peloton ride in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." The commercial was later pulled following sexual assault allegations against Noth.

‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers

Jan. 4, 202208:16

