Eli and Peyton Manning team up with fellow NFL legends in playoff commercial

They may be retired, but Peyton, Eli and Jerome "The Bus" Bettis are still very much into the big game.

Jan. 13, 202201:12
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

There’s no need to wait until the Super Bowl to see some memorable commercials.

On Thursday, TODAY gave fans a sneak preview of a spot from Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages featuring a quintet of retired Super Bowl champions.

In the ad, Eli and Peyton Manning are watching playoff football when former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, who’s nicknamed “The Bus,” takes things quite literally by showing up in a bus that says “Super Bowl LVI or Bust” on the side, begging the brothers to take a road trip to the big game.

Eli Manning may have missed his second calling as a singer.PepsiCo

They decline his offer, with Peyton saying they’re watching the games, but Eli still ends up on the bus, along with a former teammate, retired New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, munching on snacks and enjoying some drinks.

They stop to pick up Terry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls in his days calling signals as quarterback for the Steelers.

“We got one seat left and it’s special, just for you,” Eli says before Bradshaw winds up taped to a chair on top of the bus, loving life as he chows down on some snacks.

Terry Bradshaw feels like he's on top of the world.PepsiCo

“This is like a convertible, except a whole let better,” he says in delight.

Cruz and Manning, meanwhile, sing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s hit, “good 4 u,” while Bettis joins in as he drives the bus.

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with the wild-card round when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC. There will be one more game on Saturday, followed by three on Sunday and another on Monday night.

The 14 teams that made the postseason will be whittled down to two and square off in the Super Bowl, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on NBC.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.