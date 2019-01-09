Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Celebrity chef Richard Blais is well aware that every new year is a great time to set healthy weight loss and fitness goals — or, in his case, a time to reflect on weight-loss success.

The Food Network star and "Top Chef: All Stars" champ took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of himself when he was heavier. In his heartfelt caption, Blais hoped that the photo would inspire himself, and others, to stick to their weight-loss resolutions.

"Here I am many years ago plus 60 pounds at least from where I’m at today. I remember just waking up uncomfortable; all the time," Blais, 46, wrote. "Posting this today to inspire some resolutions to keep going, namely mine."

Chef Richard Blais at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival in October 2018. Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

The TV personality added a series of hashtags, some tongue-in-cheek, including #heavycream #beforeandafter and #fitnessmotivation.

In 2015, Blais, who owns and operates several restaurants, opened up to HLN about how easy it is to overindulge when working in the food industry.

"I just really lost control of myself because I was tasting food all day long and partaking in the social aspect of our industry,” said the culinary star, who said that at his heaviest he weighed 225 pounds.

He also revealed that falling for his future-wife, former trainer Jazmin Blais, motivated him to shed the extra pounds — and Jazmin was only too glad to help! The fitness expert introduced Blais to one of his current big loves: running.

"I had to get this pretty girl. I was this chubby guy, and I literally had to run after this girl,” he said. "She’d run two miles, I’d be sucking wind behind her, but I eventually caught [up to] her and proposed to her at the end of my first race — a 10K, the Peachtree Road Race — and we’re still together.”

Blais also began making more healthful food choices by cutting down on fattier fare and focusing on eating more grains and fresh vegetables.

"I don’t stay away from eating bad food — just balance. As a professional chef, I’m watching how much I’m tasting during the day. Portion control for me is a big deal,” he shared.

Though he's managed to keep the extra weight off for nearly a decade, Blais said he still loves to indulge occasionally.

"It’s OK to have a cheeseburger; it’s OK to eat food," he said, "but it’s important to have a healthy relationship with the food you eat.”