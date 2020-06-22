Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli is engaged to a 'Chopped' winner

Alex Guarnaschelli is engaged to "Chopped" champion Michael Castellon! The Food Network star shared the happy news by posting a picture of her ring on Instagram Saturday — which also happened to be her birthday.

"Ok @chermike808, you’re on!" the frequent TODAY show guest captioned her post which showcased her gorgeous emerald and diamond engagement ring. Guarnaschelli told People that Castellon proposed while they were out grocery shopping for her socially-distanced birthday party. On the way home, Castellon tricked Guarnaschelli into getting out of the car by telling her he had spotted a stray dog running loose. As Castellon returned to the vehicle, he told his then-girlfriend that the "dog" he had seen was really just a deer.

Guarnaschelli, who said she is overly-trusting of her now-fiancé, soon realized it was a ploy.

"And he goes, 'There's no deer.' I turn, and I look and he's on one knee," she said. "He's like, 'This is why I have to marry you because you just believe me every time.' He said, 'Will you marry me?' and he gave me the ring."

Castellon also shared a picture of Guarnaschelli's rock on his Instagram and, throughout the weekend, fellow celebrity chefs, friends and fans posted congratulatory messages to the culinary couple.

"Yahoooooooo!!!" wrote Giada De Laurentiis.

"THAT IS AMAZING!!!!! HUGE BIG FAT CONGRATS DOLLFACE!!!" said Anne Burrell. "We can plan our weddings together!!!!" The "Worst Cooks in America" star announced her own engagement in April.

"Wow! Congratulations dear," wrote "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.

Guarnaschelli and Castellon have been dating for four years and first met when Guarnaschelli (who is the executive chef at Butter) dined at Castellon's restaurant. She raved about the steak and her dining companion took her into the kitchen to meet Castellon so she could sing her praises in person.

Guarnaschelli, 48, has a 12-year-old daughter, Ava, from her previous marriage to Brandon Clark. According to People, Castellon spoke to Ava first about marrying her mom prior to popping the question.

"I said, 'He asked me to marry him.' And she goes, 'All right. I mean, I guess you can, Mom,' " Guarnaschelli said. "Such a 12-year-old."

Castellon won season 35 of "Chopped" in 2017 (Guarnaschelli, who often appears on the show, was not a judge during Castellon's appearances) and has also appeared on "Iron Chef America" and "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network.

Guarnaschelli hasn't posted many pictures of Castellon to her social media accounts, but on New Year's Eve last year, Castellon shared a shot of the couple while they were vacationing together.

"#2019 was an #amazing #year #love #ending it with the #mylove #2020 #watchout@guarnaschelli," Castello posted alongside a photo of the two of them in the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland.

Whether Castellon was trying to hint at his impending proposal with that "watch out" we may never know, but Guarnaschelli is clearly excited about tying the knot.

"We're not in any hurry, but I want to have a blowout," she told People. "I want a tri-state rager."