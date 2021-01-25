Food Network pulls season of 'Worst Cooks in America' after winner charged in child's death

The Food Network has pulled last year's season of "Worst Cooks in America" after the winner of the competition was charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl in South Carolina.

Ariel Robinson, 29, who won the challenge of novice cooks in August, and her husband Jerry Robinson, 34, have been charged with homicide by child abuse involving their adoptive daughter, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

Ariel Robinson (fifth from left, in yellow top), the winner of Season 20 of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl she and her husband had adopted. Food Network

The 3-year-old girl, whom the Greenville County Coroner's office identified as Victoria Smith, suffered "a series of blunt force injuries" from the Robinsons, according to arrest warrants. She later died at a nearby hospital after being found unresponsive by police.

Ariel Robinson, a former teacher who was working as a comedian, won $25,000 on Season 20 of the reality cooking show, in which a group of admittedly terrible cooks compete while being tutored by celebrity chefs.

Episodes of Season 20, which aired last year, have been removed from the Food Network’s Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube pages, according to Deadline. The recaps of Season 20 episodes are also gone from the Food Network website.

The Food Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment by TODAY.

Smith was adopted by the Robinsons after spending most of her life in foster care, according to WYFF, which spoke with the girl's previous foster parents, Tiffany and Cameron Huggins.

"She was just a natural," Tiffany Huggins said. “She had the best personality and I’m not just saying that cause I was her momma, but she was just our light. She was a beautiful child, inside and out."

Ariel Robinson told WYFF following her victory on the show last year that the prize money would help the family because they had just adopted three young children, including Smith.