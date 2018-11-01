America's 'Sexiest Chefs' to compete on new Food Network show

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Counting down the days 'til you can thumb through People magazine's annual "Sexiest Man Alive" issue?

This November, the Food Network is bringing some sex appeal to the small screen for a new special that combines great looks and stellar cooks.

On Tuesday, People announced that, as part of a partnership with the food-focused channel, 10 of the country's most beautiful and talented male chefs will be selected for an on-air contest to become America's "Sexiest Chef." The hour-long special, which is set to air on Thursday, Nov. 1, will be hosted by People's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle.

“Viewers will get an up close and personal glimpse at each of the extraordinarily talented chefs, along with their personal stories and culinary styles, culminating with the reveal of this year’s ‘Sexiest Chef,’" Allison Page, president of Food Network and HGTV, said in a press release.

Previous "Sexiest Man Alive" issues over the years have featured prominent chefs who met the magazine's super-strict standards, such as Curtis Stone and James Briscione.

When reached by TODAY Food, a Food Network spokesperson wouldn't dish on who exactly these 10 chefs might be, but confirmed that this new special won't focus on superstar chefs who have already achieved celebrity status. Rather, the show will actually delve into the lives of "up and coming" culinary craftsmen. The winner of the "Sexiest Chef" special will be featured in this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.

In the meantime, here are a few more chefs who have been named to People's annual "Sexiest" lists before.

Jamie Oliver, the British chef, restaurateur and doting dad, was first acknowledged by People way back in 2000 when he was just 25-years-old.

Franco Noriega, the head chef at the New York City Peruvian restaurant Baby Brasa, got the title in 2016. It should be noted that he began his career as an underwear model.

Bravo's "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio has made an appearance in the popular issue a few times, too.

Who will be crowned this year's hottest chef? People's annual "Sexiest Man Alive" issue will hit newsstands Nov. 9.