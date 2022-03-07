St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday filled with rainbows and pots of gold, and lots of fun-loving leprechauns. But it’s also a tasty celebration, and one that makes us think of all sorts of delicious hearty dishes to make, from stews to potatoes.

But for those on the go on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year will be celebrated on Thursday, March 17, there are tons of exciting food specials and freebies. There’s even some green drinks and desserts thrown into the mix!

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering $5 Saintly Sips — options include the Tipsy Leprechaun, which is made of Jameson Irish whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet and sour and lemon lime soda with a gold sugar rim and the Pot O’ Gold Colada, a piña colada featuring Captain Morgan rum and mango.

Arby’s

There’s a creative way to get a sweet deal at Arby’s this holiday. Cash back app Ibotta is offering 15% cash back. You may want to use this offer on the Mint Chocolate Shake, which is a creamy mint chocolate shake, topped with whipped cream chocolate drizzle and chopped Andes candy pieces. This limited-edition menu item is available through March.

Chili’s

This month, Chili’s $5 Marg of the Moth is The Lucky Jameson, which is a St. Patrick’s Day-themed margarita featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey. The marg is available all-month in-restaurant or to-go at participating locations.

Del Taco

This festive holiday is famous for adding a touch of green to foods, and guacamole is a great way to do that. Add guac for free when ordering through the Del Yeah! Rewards app on St. Patrick’s Day.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

On St. Patrick's Day, ask for a Shamrock Shmear (special green plain cream cheese) to be added to any fresh-baked bagel. This green cream cheese will be available for one day only.

Noodles & Co

All Noodles locations are offering a “BOGO Eat Green” promo for all salads and veggie-based noodles from March 16 through March 17. Best excuse ever to eat your veggies!

SONIC

On March 17, corn dogs will be half-price at all SONIC Drive-ins. SONIC corn dogs feature a beef hot dog wrapped in sweet corn batter and fried to a crispy golden-brown.

STK

STK has several specials going on that will make you feel like you're tapping into the luck of the Irish. This includes Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots for $6 and the Leprechaun Stiletto for $9. These specials are available from March 14 through March 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

