These food companies are giving away free meals for medical workers

Uber and Sweetgreen are giving back to the medical professionals who are working around the clock during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, both companies announced plans to offer free meals to healthcare workers and first responders in the coming days.

Uber will give away over 300,000 meals to those on the front lines in the U.S. and Canada. “We’re doing what we can,” the company’s chief financial officer Nelson Chai told CNBC.

Uber's food delivery platform Uber Eats is also sending some love to small businesses during this difficult time and nixing delivery fees in some of its markets.

“As more customers are choosing to stay indoors, we’ve waived the Delivery Fee for the more than 100,000 independent restaurants across US & Canada on Uber Eats,” the company said. “We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns — both in-app and via email — to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.”

The company said they hope the gesture sends a bit of sunshine to medical workers who are working overtime to protect the public: "We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours long; we hope we can help in a small way."

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, the salad-based fast-casual chain, is also giving thanks to medical professionals in a post on Instagram, writing, "We’re so grateful for the hospital workers + medical personnel who are putting others before themselves during this critical time."

The company also vowed to do their part to help keep healthcare professionals well-fed during this hectic time: "In the midst of the current crisis, we’re dedicating our Outpost operations and teams to support those on the front lines by delivering free, fresh sg salads + bowls to hospitals in the cities we serve."

Free food delivery

Many food companies are also coming up with creative ways to help Americans enjoy their food despite temporary dining room closures. In recent days, the following restaurants announced free delivery and other incentives for those practicing "social distancing" at home.

&Pizza

Work in a hospital? Stop by your local &Pizza restaurant for a free pizza. All you have to do is present your valid ID. Can't leave work? Text 200-03 #HERO to get your pie delivered.

KFC

Fried chicken lovers can get free delivery through KFC's website, Grubhub or Seamless until April 26. In-store pick-up is also available at some locations.

Chipotle

The fast-casual chain is offering free delivery on all orders over $10 through March 31. Along with the service, the company is also offering a tamper-evident packaging seal to keep your food safe and allowing customers to leave special instructions for delivery drivers to limit direct contact.

Moe's Southwest Grill

It's MOE MONDAY ALL WEEK LONG with free delivery right to your home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gImDE3BW7x — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) March 16, 2020

With many Moe's dining rooms closed, the restaurant is offering pick-up options and free delivery on all app and website orders of $10 or more through April 10.

Blaze Pizza

When the pizza craving inevitably hits, Blaze Pizza is here for you, offering free delivery across the country. All you have to do is order on their website or app and spend $10 or more. You can also score free delivery on Postmates until March 22 or on DoorDash until March 22.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates through March 20 (use the code DELTACONOW) and free delivery on DoorDash for first-time customers.The brand is also offering sealed delivery packaging to minimize risk for customers.

El Pollo Loco

Along with offering sealed, tamper-proof delivery bags, the company is also offering free delivery on Grubhub at participating locations until April 7.