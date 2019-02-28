Get the latest from TODAY

By Kelsey Nixon

Cooking show host Kelsey Nixon is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to quick and easy foil-packet dinner recipes. Whether you prepare foil-packet dinners on the grill, in the oven or over a campfire, these easy weeknight meals can be made all year long. She shows us how to make Greek-inspired chicken, pepper and potato packets and surf-and-turf shrimp, steak and corn packets.

Greek Chicken, Pepper and Potato Foil-Packets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Kelsey Nixon

Using the foil-packet method really infuses the ingredients with flavor. It ensures juicy chicken and is a great way to manage portion control. You can also customize each packet according to everyone's preferences or dietary restrictions.

Surf and Turf Foil-Packets
Kelsey Nixon
Kelsey Nixon

Old Bay seasoning, fresh lemon, butter and garlic infuse the steak and shrimp with maximum flavor. It's a fun way to present a meal and nothing beats that burst of flavor and aroma you get as you carefully open that packet.

