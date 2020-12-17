This flavor of Chick-fil-A sauce packets is known for exploding

If you've got a secret stash of Chick-Fil-A sauce packets at home, you might want to use them up before it's too late.

Many social media users are warning that one variety in particular has a tendency of bursting before they ever get to crack it open, as first reported by Mashed.

Chick-fil-A's Polynesian sauce is known for its sweet and sour flavor, but now, according to some diners, it also has quite an explosive reputation. There are many reports of the sauce packets eating through their packaging and creating a sticky situation.

@ChickfilA what are the odds that of all the different sauces I have in my sauce bag that all my Polynesian sauces exploded 🤔 — Ariel (@ItsmeeAriiel) September 23, 2020

Twitter users have bemoaned the exploding sauces for years.

Well the Chick Fil A polynesian sauce that I keep on deck in my purse incase of emergencies exploded today so that's that, lesson learned. — Alix Haley (@alixhaley) September 16, 2016

While it's not clear what makes the sauces explode, it seems like they do so under a range of conditions and social media users have reported the demise of sauces that were stored in purses, glove boxes and other locations.

my hidden stash of polynesian sauce from chick fil a exploded in my glove box...i'm crying real tears — megan (@megasenter) October 15, 2014

Some Twitter users have joked that the exploding Polynesian sauces are an ironic punishment for Chick-fil-A customers who like to hoard the packets.

Yeah, I always ask for extra Polynesian sauce at Chick-fil-a and one day, one exploded all over my purse so #karma... — Mary Kay Wigginton (@mk_wigginton) December 28, 2017

Others seem to feel vindicated after discovering that they're not the only one who has discovered a sticky, saucy mess.

This happened to us recently and now I feel vindicated!!!



The Takeout: Flavor explosion: Why is Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian sauce eating through its packaging?.https://t.co/wUqFvTzBRl



via @GoogleNews — Breezy Weezy (@omgyouresexy) December 17, 2020

On Dec. 8, one Reddit user posed the following question to the ChickFilA subreddit: "Does anyone find the Polynesian sauce eats through the packaging over a few weeks?" The Redditor, who goes by the username ShanNtrav, keeps fast food sauces in a plastic bag and has noticed that the Polynesian sauce tends to leak all over the other sauces.

"Its in my bedroom and not even close to any windows and the room is always cool. I'm wondering if its something acidic in the sauce that eats through the packaging. It'll start to happen after a month or 2," they wrote.

Several users who could relate to ShanNtrav's plight replied, including one who claimed to work at Chick-fil-A.

"i’ve even had times when working and stocking the poly sauce i’ve found it randomly exploded in boxes.... i guess that’s just how it is," they wrote.

One Redditor said the Polynesian sauce stopped exploding once they put it in the fridge, and another who claimed to work at Chick-fil-A suggested avoiding keeping sauces longer than a few weeks.

"At my location we rotate them out every 2 weeks if they haven't been used," they wrote.

TODAY Food reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Chick-fil-A fans have loved the restaurant's sauces (including the newest cheesy sauce) for years, and the chain even began selling two of its dipping sauces by the bottle at all of its restaurants in Florida last March. In April, the restaurant started selling five different sauces in its restaurants nationwide.

As of October 2020, Chick-fil-A's signature sauces became available in grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. You can find them in the rest of the country in early 2021 — just be careful with the Polynesian variety.