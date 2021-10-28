Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to first responders today

Krispy Kreme is celebrating first responders with a sweet surprise today.

The doughnut chain is giving away one free Original Glazed doughnut and brewed coffee to any first responder who shows a valid badge in Krispy Kreme shops or drive-thrus today in honor of National First Responder Day.

The offer applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said today's promotion is just a small token of the company's gratitude to the first responders who keep us all safe on a daily basis and more so than ever during the pandemic.

“The commitment of our country’s first responders to protecting and saving lives as a profession and a vocation is a blessing for which we’re all indebted, especially in recent times,” he said in a statement. “We’re thankful for them every day and it’s our honor to celebrate them with this gesture.”

The deal is valid on Thursday, October 28. Krispy Kreme

The company has been dishing out plenty of deals in recent months and recently doubled down on efforts to encourage customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, Krispy Kreme shops hosted a weeklong "Show Your Heart" event and enticed vaccinated customers with the promise of two free doughnuts every day during the week. That promotion was in addition to the company's ongoing deal that offers vaccinated customers one free doughnut daily for the rest of the year.

Love Halloween? The doughnut chain has several limited edition flavors. Krispy Kreme

In addition to delighting customers with freebies, the popular chain also recently rolled out the following four Halloween doughnut flavors: Enchanted Cauldron, Abra Cat Dabra Bewitched Broomstick doughnut and Spooky Sprinkle. The chain also announced that it's temporarily changing its name and logo to “Krispy Skreme” to help ring in the holiday.

Prior to that, the doughnut chain released its first-ever cinnamon rolls in September and revealed that the new menu item would be coated with the chain's signature Original Glaze. In addition to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll that has a cereal milk icing swirl and a coating of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

The only caveat? The cinnamon rolls were only available for a limited time.