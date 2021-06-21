Fire up the grill for burgers, Mexican street corn and Caesar salad

Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite grilling recipes for a fun summer cookout. He shows us how to make his signature barbecue burger, Mexican-style street corn and grilled romaine lettuce with easy Caesar dressing.

Don't let the long list of ingredients fool you: This burger is easy to put together. The multiple layers of flavors in the meaty burger, tangy sauce and zesty pickles make the extra effort of measuring and mixing well worth it.

Grilled Mexican street corn is an exciting way to kick up the all-time favorite summer side! It adds so much flavor, you may never be satisfied with just butter ever again.

I love this recipe because it adds all the smoky charred flavors of a cookout to a crisp and refreshing salad. The easy dressing gives it the right balance of creaminess and tang.

