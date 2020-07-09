Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

No state fair? No problem! Make your own roast turkey legs and deep-fried Oreos

Chef Matt Abdoo bring the flavor of the state fair home with roasted turkey legs and deep fried chocolate sandwich cookies.

By Matt Abdoo

If your state fair isn't happening this year, you can still bring the flavors home. TODAY anchor Al Roker and chef Matt Abdoo are teaming up to recreate a few of their favorite summer fair foods at home. They show us how to prepare juicy roasted turkey legs and sweet deep-fried Oreo cookies.

State Fair-Style Roasted Turkey Legs
One of my favorite things to eat at a fair are the giant, smoky, spiced turkey legs. They're so flavorful and fun to snack on while you walk around enjoying the festivities.

Deep-Fried Oreos
The only thing better than an Oreo is one that is deep-fried! The crispy batter and sweet dusting of sugar make these classic sandwich cookies even more delicious.

Matt Abdoo