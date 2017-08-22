share tweet pin email

Chef and restaurateur Seamus Mullen shares recipes from his new cookbook "Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day."

His dill and lemon scented salmon and kale salad with quinoa will help you feel better and could even help you live longer.

This method of cooking salmon ensures crisp skin and a moist medium-rare center every time. Plus, it gets infused with the intoxicating scent of lemon and dill.

I love this as a healthy lunch or dinner meal because it has the perfect balance of protein, carbs, healthy fats and veggies. It takes a little prep ahead of time, so I like to do most of the heavy lifting the night before. This means cooking the quinoa and eggs in the evening, as well as preparing the vinaigrette.

The next day, you can simply assemble the salad before bringing it to work for lunch, or quickly throw it together for a simple weeknight dinner.

