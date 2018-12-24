Get the latest from TODAY

By Anthony Scotto and Elaina Scotto

TODAY favorites Anthony and Elaina Scotto of New York City's Fresco by Scotto restaurant share recipes for a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu — an Italian Christmas Eve tradition. They'll demonstrate how to make fried seafood and vegetables (fritto misto), marinated seafood salad, fish stew, spicy spaghetti with shrimp, baked salt cod, baked clams — and little (fish-free) doughnuts for dessert!

Fritto Misto (Fried Seafood and Vegetables)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Anthony Scotto

Who doesn't love crispy fried food? This mix of fried seafood and vegetables is a classic Italian dish that's perfect for Feast of the Seven Fishes or any dinner party.

Italian Marinated Seafood Salad (Insalata di Mare)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Anthony Scotto

This impressive seafood salad with lobster, shrimp and calamari will wow your guests.

Spaghetti with Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Elaina Scotto

While it's fancy enough for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, this quick pasta dish is also fast enough for a weeknight dinner.

Italian Seafood Stew (Zuppa di Pesce)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Anthony Scotto

This recipe for zuppa di pesce (Italian fish stew) is loaded with shrimp, clams, mussels, sea bass and calamari in a lightly spiced tomato white wine broth with cannellini beans.

Baccalà alla Livornese (Braised Salt Cod)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Elaina Scotto

Once you've soaked the salt cod, this Italian baked fish with potatoes, olives, capers and garlic comes together quickly and easily.

Baked Clams Oreganata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Elaina Scotto

Baked clams oreganata are a must-have for a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, but these would be a lovely appetizer for any special meal.

Struffoli (Italian Mini Doughnuts)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Elaina Scotto

These little fried doughnuts with walnuts, lemon and honey are the perfect way to finish your Feast of the Seven Fishes meal.

