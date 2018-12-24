Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Anthony Scotto and Elaina Scotto

TODAY favorites Anthony and Elaina Scotto of New York City's Fresco by Scotto restaurant share recipes for a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu — an Italian Christmas Eve tradition. They'll demonstrate how to make fried seafood and vegetables (fritto misto), marinated seafood salad, fish stew, spicy spaghetti with shrimp, baked salt cod, baked clams — and little (fish-free) doughnuts for dessert!

Who doesn't love crispy fried food? This mix of fried seafood and vegetables is a classic Italian dish that's perfect for Feast of the Seven Fishes or any dinner party.

This impressive seafood salad with lobster, shrimp and calamari will wow your guests.

While it's fancy enough for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, this quick pasta dish is also fast enough for a weeknight dinner.

This recipe for zuppa di pesce (Italian fish stew) is loaded with shrimp, clams, mussels, sea bass and calamari in a lightly spiced tomato white wine broth with cannellini beans.

Once you've soaked the salt cod, this Italian baked fish with potatoes, olives, capers and garlic comes together quickly and easily.

Baked clams oreganata are a must-have for a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, but these would be a lovely appetizer for any special meal.

These little fried doughnuts with walnuts, lemon and honey are the perfect way to finish your Feast of the Seven Fishes meal.

