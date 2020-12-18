The FDA wants to get rid of its rules governing the identity of French dressing

French dressing is going through an identity crisis.

The Food and Drug Administration proposed to revoke the standards of identity for French dressing on Friday after decades of antiquated rules governing the identity of the American staple.

“The standard does not appear necessary to ensure that the product meets consumer expectations,” the agency said in a statement. “The FDA has tentatively concluded that it is no longer necessary to promote honest and fair dealing in the interest of consumers and may limit flexibility for innovation.”

The administration said the proposal was part of its campaign to modernize food standards and give industries more room for innovation to produce healthier foods.

Federal standards for a variety of foods were put into place decades ago to standardize product quality, which spell out how specific labels are made and what ingredients are permitted, according to the FDA. French dressing rules were established in 1950.

For its base, French dressing must be composed of vinegar, oil and lemon or lime, which may be mixed with additives like a tomato or paprika product, according to FDA standards. The agency also requires that the pale red-orange liquid must be 35% vegetable oil.

Many say stripping the arcane rules for these foods supports innovation and prevents lawsuits.

The announcement came a day after the FDA proposed a rule to revoke the standards of identity for cherry pie, citing similar reasons.

The FDA added that the revocation responded to a petition filed by the Association for Dressing and Sauces.

The Association for Dressing and Sauces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Mayonnaise, salad dressing and ketchup are among those covered by the Federal Standards of Identity.

This story originally appeared on NBC News.