/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining today to share quick and easy recipes to celebrate Father's Day. She shows us how to make delicious burgers in a hurry and french fries with less fat.

This burger delivers all the flavor with no filler. Ditch the bread crumbs and opt for seasoned beef seared to perfection — this is so beyond good and dad will be wowed.

I love traditional fries but don't love deep-frying on a regular basis. This technique means you can make crispy fries without heating up a big pot of oil. Plus, there's less fat so it's a true win-win.

Laura Vitale