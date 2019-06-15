Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Nikki Bidun

Top Chef Junior winner and Chopped Junior champion, Nikki Bidun, is stopping by to teach TODAY's own Peter Alexander how to make easy and delicious recipes for Father's Day. She demonstrates how to prepare egg-topped breakfast pizza and Swiss roll cake.

Shakshuka Pizza
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shakshuka Pizza

Nikki Bidun

I love this recipe because it turns pizza into a breakfast food. It is also fun to make, quick to put together and perfect to share for a late morning, weekend brunch.

Swiss Roll
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Swiss Roll

Nikki Bidun

Swiss rolls give you all fantastic flavors of a layer cake in a fun, rolled-up package. The sweet swirls in this version are filled with light whipped cream and fruity jam.

If you like those Father's Day recipes, you should also try these:

Brown Butter Butterscotch Marshmallow Squares
Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Butterscotch Marshmallow Squares

Ryan Scott
Speedy Scrumptious Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Speedy Scrumptious Burgers

Laura Vitale
Nikki Bidun