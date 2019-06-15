Top Chef Junior winner and Chopped Junior champion, Nikki Bidun, is stopping by to teach TODAY's own Peter Alexander how to make easy and delicious recipes for Father's Day. She demonstrates how to prepare egg-topped breakfast pizza and Swiss roll cake.

I love this recipe because it turns pizza into a breakfast food. It is also fun to make, quick to put together and perfect to share for a late morning, weekend brunch.

Swiss rolls give you all fantastic flavors of a layer cake in a fun, rolled-up package. The sweet swirls in this version are filled with light whipped cream and fruity jam.

