Father's Day grilling ideas: Your guide to a tasty Father's Day barbecue

share tweet pin email

You picked out the perfect Father's Day gift, bought the card, and now all you need to do is plan a fun day. What screams "family fun" and "dad" more than a backyard barbecue?

Whether you're planning a huge party or just a relaxing day with the family, these grilling recipes are sure to impress dear old dad this Father's Day. (If you need a little charcoal 101, check out these charcoal grilling tips to go from beginner to expert in no time.)

Grilled Beef

Giada's Marinated Bistecca Fiorentina Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 5 minutes Servings: 2 Get the recipe

Bring Italy into your home with this classic grilled rib eye steak from Florence, called bistecca alla Fiorentina. Giada De Laurentiis' genius addition of a squeeze of grilled lemon brightens the dish and brings out the flavors of the meat. Bonus: It only takes 5 minutes of prep time!

Chef Tim Love shared his best grilling tips for steak and beyond with TODAY. A super tender cut of meat, like filet mignon or beef tenderloin, is key in this dish because the texture perfectly complements the sweet and creamy roasted garlic that's tucked inside.

The secret to this burger's over-the-top flavor is in the center. Hiding inside is a molten pocket of gooey nacho cheese dip. Food Network star Sunny Anderson said you'll never go back to a basic burger again!

Inspired by the Los Angeles food truck scene, chef Curtis Stone created these Korean steak tacos that are filled with tender grilled flank steak, crispy shredded cabbage and creamy guacamole. The marinade is so good that Stone guaranteed you'll want to try it with Korean-style short ribs, pork tenderloin and grilled chicken.

Grilled Chicken

If wings Dad's favorite food, impress him this Father's Day with these spicy and sweet chicken wings. The key is to bake them first, then throw them on the grill and baste them with an easy homemade barbecue sauce.

California Grilled Chicken Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 20 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

Grilled chicken breasts don't have to be boring! Here, they take a dip in a savory balsamic marinade before hitting the grill and getting topped with gooey melted mozzarella, creamy avocado and fresh tomatoes. A drizzle of balsamic is the perfect finishing touch.

These juicy grilled chicken breasts will become your new go-to easy summer dish thanks to a simple mixture of herbs, chiles and garlic that does double duty as a marinade and sauce (using half to marinate and the other half to serve on the side). When thinly pounded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts cook so quickly that the flavor and color of the marinade remain vibrant and bright.

Up your classic chicken and vegetable kebabs on Father's Day with the addition of fruit. Grilling pineapple makes it extra juicy and adds a hint of smoky sweetness and brightness to the skewers.

Grilled chicken thighs aren't only more flavorful than white meat, they're also way more affordable. If you're grilling chicken for a crowd this Father's Day, buy a big pack at the supermarket, then coat them with a quick rub of brown sugar, chile powder, smoked paprika and salt. The sugar will caramelize on the grill and make the rest of the spices adhere to the juicy dark meat.

Grilled Pork

TODAY's Al Roker said that his grilled pineapple and pork chop combo will "blow you away with bold flavors." After the fruit is caramelized on the grill, Al adds a squeeze of lime juice and a hit of chile powder before serving with the juicy pork chops.

Shake up your barbecue sauce routine and try slathering barbecued pork ribs with this luscious white barbecue sauce. The tangy vinegar, creamy sour cream and hot horseradish perfectly complement the flavor of the rich, meaty ribs. You may never go back to the red or brown stuff.

Grilled Lamb

Turn your backyard into a Brazilian churrascaria with these easy grilled lamb chops from Fogo de Chao. The lamb can also be cut into pieces, then marinated and skewered before grilling. Serve the quick-cooking meat with refreshing mint jelly and mint leaves.

Grilled Seafood

This quick and healthy grilled fish is as delicious as it is visually stunning. It's perfect for an elegant Father's Day barbecue and can also double as an easy weeknight dinner. Best of all, using foil packets to cook all the ingredients at once makes cleaning up super easy.

BBQ Shrimp Skewers Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 5 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

Ready in only 20 minutes, this grilled shrimp is packed with flavor thanks to a quick toss in a spice rub before hitting the grill. While they're still hot, they're brushed with an irresistible garlic and butter sauce and topped with a squeeze of grilled lemon.

Grilled Vegetables and Fruits

OK, so it isn't barbecued exactly, but this healthy vegan BBQ pulled pork is made with jackfruit and tastes so similar to real BBQ pulled pork that you won't believe it's vegan.

A Father's Day cookout isn't complete without grilled corn. Rubbing the ears with a quick chile honey butter gives you a combination of sweet, spicy, smoky and salty in one bite.

If you haven't tried grilled watermelon yet, now is the time. The smokiness of the grill brings out a richness in the fruit. Top it with crunchy nuts, salty feta, zesty lemon and cool mint for a sweet and savory grilling side.

Love these recipes? Check out more delicious TODAY Food grilling recipes you can make all summer long.