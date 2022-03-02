IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fast and fresh pasta dinners: Spinach pesto and butternut squash ravioli

These are the sort of dishes you can make after a long day at work.
By Anthony Contrino

At the end of a long day, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is dinner. Culinary producer and host of TODAY All Day's Saucy series Anthony Contrino is joining us to share two of his go-to quick and easy pasta recipes. He shows us how to make four-ingredient butternut squash ravioli in a buttery sage sauce and fresh spinach pesto pasta with Pecorino cheese.

Tracy's Spinach Pesto
Courtesy Anthony Contrino
Tracy's Spinach Pesto

Anthony Contrino

Confession: After a long day of cooking on set, the last thing I want to do is cook dinner for myself. I often head to my cousin Tracy's house. One of my favorite things she makes is this creamy spinach pesto — it's so easy to whip up and so delish!

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Anthony Contrino

This is the sort of dish you can make after a long day at work (it can be made from start to finish in less than 20 minutes!) but is bougie enough to serve at a dinner party. Although there are only four ingredients, each pairs perfectly with the others. Be sure to use European-style butter which has a higher percentage of fat!

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 