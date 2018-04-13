Fast-food employee feeds man with disability in moving video

share tweet pin email

A woman at a mall food court in Salvador, Brazil posted a video on Facebook of a man a feeding a disabled diner, and millions of people all over the world are giving her thanks.

While sitting at the mall food court, Laurinha Victória noticed a Giraffas employee bring a seated customer his food. When the employee saw that the man was having difficulty using his arms, he sat beside him and helped him eat. That's when she decided to hit record.

"Today I was taken by emotion with tears in my eyes," Victória wrote in her caption (translated by Facebook). "That's the real charity, what a beautiful thing. I came to him and said, what a beautiful gesture you are having.. God bless you."

The video went viral throughout the world with over 19 million views and over 450,000 shares on Facebook alone.

Aside from garnering views, the video has also caused an outpouring of grateful reactions, praising the employee for restoring their faith in humanity.

"The world needs more people like that," one person commented on Facebook.

"What a beautiful example this is for us," another said.

Another commented that the video made them feel "motivated," continuing, "It is impossible not to be emotional with this video so much injustice so much lack of love in the world in which we live and we find ourselves with a gesture of affection as beautiful as this" (translated by Facebook).

On Twitter, the reactions were similar:

One tweeter wrote this is the kind of "random act of kindness" that should be done everyday, and how good it feels when you're on the other end of it.

The world needs more acts of kindness. Try it spread the feeling you get doing random acts of kindness and see how it feels when it happens to you. — Brian Thumm (@ThummBrian) April 11, 2018

Giraffas spokesperson Gilberto Ribeiro told TODAY Food that the unnamed employee spreading inspiration internationally was 17-year-old Wellington Bruno de Oliveira Sacramento, an intern from Salvador working at the Salvador Norte Shopping unit.

"We train and instruct our employees to understand and attend customers needs and desires," Ribiero told TODAY Food by email. "And in that case, Bruno went beyond any market customer experience notion, by helping a human being. It was his call as he saw the situation. We are very proud to have a person like that in our organization. Not only in a professional spectrum, but in a human and social perspective."

how do we change the world?



"one random act of kindness at a time"pic.twitter.com/A2cZ8ME2fq — Poppy Mathobela (@PopMathobela) April 11, 2018

Ribeiro said Giraffas plans to pay it forward to Sacramento for his good deed, but could not yet disclose how.