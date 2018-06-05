share tweet pin email

Let's be honest, school nights can be tough. Between picking up the kids from activities, making sure homework is done, making lunches for the next day and getting through bath time, it almost seems like there isn't enough time to prep a real meal.

TODAY Food is here to the rescue with 14 fast and easy weeknight dinner recipes to try. From crowd-pleasing classics, to healthy entrees loaded with veggies, there's something in here for everyone!

One way to cut down the dinnertime stress is to cut down the time in the kitchen. You can make this meal with store-bought chicken and pre-chopped veggies.

A favorite of the whole TODAY family, this recipe is also kid-tested and approved. Plus, it's a great way to turn leftover pasta (you can use penne, linguine or even macaroni) into a whole new meal.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make broiled steak and asparagus for dinner in 25 minutes Play Video - 4:19 Make broiled steak and asparagus for dinner in 25 minutes Play Video - 4:19

No one will ever know you whipped up this steak dinner in just 25 minutes. The feta cream sauce is a deliciously salty topping, too.

Casey Barber 5 great chicken marinade recipes: Thai Coconut Marinade; Classic Italian Marinade; Provencal Herb Marinade; Mojo Citrus Marinade; Teriyaki Marinade

Prep these flavorful marinades in plastic bags in advance for the ultimate time-saving trick. You can put the chicken in the marinade bags and freeze it until you're ready to cook it. When you defrost it, it'll already be full of flavor, so all you'll have to do is throw it in the oven or put it on the grill.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Leave the oven off for squash tagliatelle with creamy pesto Play Video - 4:00 Leave the oven off for squash tagliatelle with creamy pesto Play Video - 4:00

You don't always need an oven to get dinner ready. Spiralized squash or zucchini is a healthy stand-in for pasta and it's extra delicious with a fast and creamy basil pesto sauce.

RELATED: Easy and healthy back-to-school lunches that kids will love

You only need seven ingredients to make this delicious dinner ... and you probably have most of them in your kitchen already.

Chicken and Broccoli Casserole Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 20 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 to 6 Get the recipe

Make the chicken-broccoli mixture on a Sunday afternoon, refrigerate it and then just throw it in the broiler on Monday evening for delicious and healthy meal.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make tasty pork cutlets with an apple romaine salad in 5 minutes Play Video - 3:14 Make tasty pork cutlets with an apple romaine salad in 5 minutes Play Video - 3:14

Making pork nice and juicy can be difficult. But this recipe is super simple and fast. You'll be able to get this incredible dish on the table in only five minutes!

RELATED: Healthier after-school snacks to recharge your kids

Broil the ingredients instead of pan-frying them. It's healthier and the tomatoes are so much juicier and tastier when they are slightly roasted.

California Grilled Chicken Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 20 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

This West Coast-inspired chicken takes a dip in a savory balsamic marinade before hitting the grill. Then it gets topped with melty mozzarella cheese, creamy avocado and fresh tomatoes.

Need more veggies in your life? This fast and tasty pasta has got you covered.

RELATED: Healthy back-to-school breakfast recipes to start the day off right!

Clean Green Spinach-Mushroom Lasagna Clean Green Eats / Evi Abeler Photography Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Servings: 6 Get the recipe

No-boil lasagna noodles speed up the cooking time with this comfort food favorite. There are endless ways to customize this casserole with different ingredients so that even the pickiest eater will love it.

These chicken breasts are packed with flavor and require only a handful of ingredients. Wrap them up in crispy lettuce leaves with slivers of cucumbers, thinly sliced scallions and a drizzle of hoisin sauce.

RELATED: Weeknight wonders: Healthy, speedy meals

Frozen shrimp, frozen veggies are your friends! Use 'em all for this $5 ramen noodle dish.

This article was originally published on August 22, 2016.