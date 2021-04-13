7 out-of-the box fruit salad recipes you'll love

Throwing together a quick fruit salad is easy, sure — but it's worth taking the time to think outside of the box a bit. Mix up a zingy dressing, add a little wine or some tangy cheese and suddenly, a simple standby becomes a dessert or a side dish to remember.

Ready to spice up your salad game? Try these seven sweet and savory recipes:

There's something so refreshing about the combination of juicy watermelon and salty feta. When you add sweet blueberries, you have the perfect, patriotic summer salad.

Talk about show stopper! United in this citrus salad, Cara Cara and blood oranges, pink grapefruits and kumquats create a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

This dish is all about the freshest, ripest ingredients. Juicy tomatoes, cool watermelon and fresh herbs make this summery salad sing.

Jet Tila loves this recipe because the fresh fruity flavors of the juicy watermelon and creamy avocado are complimented perfectly by the briny bite of the feta cheese. It's beautiful and delicious!

This refreshing salad tastes like summer on a plate. The bright citrus, sweet watermelon and grilled shrimp really showcase the light and fresh flavors of the season.

The white wine glaze enhances the natural sweetness of the fruit and adds a touch of grown-up sophistication in this fruit salad recipe from Giada De Laurentiis.

kajakiki / Getty Images

Craving a more traditional fruit salad? This one's bursting with summer flavor and dressed with Cointreau and honey.

This article was updated in April 2021 with new recipes.