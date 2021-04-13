7 out-of-the box fruit salad recipes you'll love

Throwing together a quick fruit salad is easy, sure — but it's worth taking the time to think outside of the box a bit. Mix up a zingy dressing, add a little wine or some tangy cheese and suddenly, a simple standby becomes a dessert or a side dish to remember.
Ready to spice up your salad game? Try these seven sweet and savory recipes:
1. Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
There's something so refreshing about the combination of juicy watermelon and salty feta. When you add sweet blueberries, you have the perfect, patriotic summer salad.
2. Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Talk about show stopper! United in this citrus salad, Cara Cara and blood oranges, pink grapefruits and kumquats create a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.
3. Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Mozzarella
This dish is all about the freshest, ripest ingredients. Juicy tomatoes, cool watermelon and fresh herbs make this summery salad sing.
4. Watermelon, Arugula and Avocado Salad
Jet Tila loves this recipe because the fresh fruity flavors of the juicy watermelon and creamy avocado are complimented perfectly by the briny bite of the feta cheese. It's beautiful and delicious!
5. Citrus and Watermelon Salad with Spiced Shrimp
This refreshing salad tastes like summer on a plate. The bright citrus, sweet watermelon and grilled shrimp really showcase the light and fresh flavors of the season.
6. Summer Fruit with Wine and Mint
The white wine glaze enhances the natural sweetness of the fruit and adds a touch of grown-up sophistication in this fruit salad recipe from Giada De Laurentiis.
7. Fresh Fruit Salad with Cointreau and Honey
Craving a more traditional fruit salad? This one's bursting with summer flavor and dressed with Cointreau and honey.
