Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is known for her culinary skills and soothing kitchen demeanor, but it looks like the she has several great beauty tricks up her sleeve, too.

After sharing a throwback photo of herself on Twitter, the 60-year-old's fans are clamoring for her anti-aging secrets and applauding the chef for maintaining her signature smile and glow through the years.

Late last week, Lawson posted the vintage snap on Twitter as part of the "Me at 20" challenge, which encourages people to share photos of themselves from when they were 20 years old.

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

"Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23," Lawson captioned the post, which has quickly garnered over 48,000 likes.

Lawson's Twitter followers were amazed at how little the chef has changed over the past 37 years.

Lawson's Twitter followers were amazed at how little the chef has changed over the past 37 years.

😳😳😳😳😳😳 WOW! You were beautiful then and beautiful now x — Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) April 16, 2020

Several fans wanted to know the recipe to her seemingly ageless look.

Do you have the recipe for this please? — Derek Hudson (@hudson_derek) April 16, 2020

The throwback photo definitely had many fans doing a quick double take.

You could have picked one at 50, we’d have been none the wiser 😉 — Damian J Byrne (@damianjbyrne) April 16, 2020

One fan even thanked the chef for making her smile during these difficult times.

As a front-line NHS doctor in these very challenging times seeing this has really brightened my day. Stunning. I love you cookery books too — Jim Priest (@Whitsters1) April 17, 2020

The "Me at 20" challenge has slowly been taking over Twitter, producing several popular hashtags, including #MeAt20, #20yearsold and #Age20.

Over the weekend, British chef James Martin also got in on the fun and shared his own throwback photo.

Ha ha just got asked to find a picture of me at 20 years old, for some reason people are doing it. Here’s one pic.twitter.com/Ge434PAYPp — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) April 19, 2020

"Frozen" star Josh Gad shared a comical blast from the past in a shot where he's seen sporting blond hair.

#MeAt20 - Obviously the one on the left pic.twitter.com/oBcBVcsYfR — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Actress and former late night talk show host Busy Philipps delighted fans with this flashback shot, captioning her post, "Me at 20. Do I win something?"

Me at 20. Do I win something? pic.twitter.com/DYXkI7e6qe — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 16, 2020

Despite the many great photos the challenge has revealed, Lawson's age-defying throwback photo is pretty hard to beat. Plus, the chef's previous comments revealing her attitude on aging and body image are pretty noteworthy. In 2018, the chef spoke out against airbrushed magazine photos.

"I’ve had to tell American tv stations not to airbrush my sticking out stomach," she posted on Twitter at the time. "The hatred of fat, and assumption that we’d all be grateful to be airbrushed thinner is pernicious."